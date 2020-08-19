1/
Betty JoAnne (Von Almen) Pribble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty JoAnn Pribble (nee Von Almen)

HESSVILLE, IN - Betty JoAnne Pribble, age 88 entered the gates of heaven peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center. Survivors include her three sons: Randy, Larry (Barbara) and Kevin (Angela) Pribble; three grandchildren: Angela (Bobby) Figueroa, Michele (Bobby) Klut and Justin (Jaime) Pribble; two great grandchildren, Ayden Figueroa and Sophia Pribble; several nephews cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth Ray Pribble and parents Charles and Helen Von Almen.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Mark Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME. Face mask are required per State of Indiana COVID-19 guidelines.

Betty was a lifetime resident of the Hessville area. Betty enjoyed reading her Bible daily, sewing and being a homemaker. After Ken's retirement they enjoyed spending time at their summer home in Coldwater, Michigan where they would fish and boat. She was a faithful member of Hessville Baptist Church and most recently Grace Nazarene Church of Portage. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed. For additional information please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 219-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
(219) 844-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Deepest condolences to Kevin, Randy & Larry and families. Death is part of Life's Circle. Betty was always close with our family. I will try to attend the gravesite service. If I am able. Love you guys. Cousin Jerry Coleman.
Jerry Coleman
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved