Betty Joe Edens

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Betty Joe Edens age 86, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Betty is survived by her sons, David (Rick Kulovits) Roderick of Chicago, IL, Victor (Donna) Roderick of Crossville, TN, Mark (Tara) Garrett of Highland, IN; daughter, Darlene (Charles Johnston) Brady of Warren, IN; grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Hope Wyrick and Margaret Brown; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents James E. and NeElmo Edens; son, Robert R. Roderick Jr.; daughter, Laura Bryan; brother, James E. (still living, Judy) Edens; and sister, Ramel (late, Otis) Carter.

Betty was born in Luttrell, TN and then moved to Indiana where she married Robert R. Roderick. Throughout her life she worked at several companies including Hammond Valve, Elmira's Bakery, Rand McNally and St. Margaret Mercy Hospital in Dyer in order to raise her six children. She also was a devoted Jehovah Witness throughout her life.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. Services will conclude at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Cemetery in Madisonville, TN. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com