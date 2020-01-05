SCHERERVILLE, IN - Betty June Tuskan (nee Argentine) 93 of Schererville passed away peacefully surrounded by her family December 31, 2019 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Tuskan. Betty was born on August 4, 1926 in Hammond, IN to Frank and Myrtle (Orsburn) Argentine. Loving mother of Patty (late Terry) Hintz, Mary (Tom) Walker, Thomas Tuskan and Sandra (Dale) Skalba. Cherished grandmother of Patrick (Delora) Farn, James Farn, Allison Farn, Julie (Ramon) Kmiec Ovalle, Michael (Katherine) Walker, Mathew Tuskan, Natalie Tuskan, Nicholas (Alyssa) Skalba and Dale Skalba. Cherished great grandmother of Gabriel, Noah, Benjamin, Evan, Austin and Aubrey.

Survived by her brother Lindy. Preceded in death by her siblings Frank Jr., Clarence, Lola, Alice, Dorothy, Gene and Ronnie. Dearest Aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of the Calumet Area. (Hospicecalumet.org) In accordance to Betty's wishes a cremation will be held with private services with family. Arrangements entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home and Crematory, Schererville, IN.

