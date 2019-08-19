Betty L. Campbell

DYER, IN - Betty L Campbell, age 85, of Dyer, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She is survived by her children: Gail (John) Lesniewski, Dan (Linda) Campbell, Cindy Calabrese, and Dave Campbell; 10 grandsons; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dorris Campbell, brother Joseph Hlatko, and sister Karen Hlatko.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St in Dyer, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11 am. Burial Memory Lane Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Monday at the funeral home from 4:00-8:00 pm.

Betty was an active member of Dyer United Methodist Church, T.O.P.S., and was an avid Cubs fan; but her true passion was her grandsons and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Betty's memory to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.fagenmiller.com