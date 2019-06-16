Betty L. Lencioni

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to the family! Your Wife & Mother was such a..."
    - Christina Keenan
  • "Praying for you all in your loss. Aunt Betty will be sorely..."
  • "My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Betty..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Cheryl and Tom Urbanczyk
  • "Rest In Peace my friend"
    - Jenta Klebs
Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN
46373
(219)-365-3474
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Obituary
Betty L. Lencioni

DYER, IN - Betty L. Lencioni, age 87, late of Dyer, formerly of Pullman and the East Side, passed away June 12, 2019.

Beloved wife of Rudy for 68 years. Loving mother of James (Kathy), Joseph (Kathy), John "Jack", and David (June) Lencioni. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Kim, Adam, Samantha, David, Tony, Tara, Gina, Jamie, and Amanda. Dearest great grandmother of Morgan, Kylah, Mia, Kaylee, Alex, Jacob, Ethan, Joselyn, and Macie. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers George, William and sister Iris. Betty loved Las Vegas and the casinos.

Memorial visitation Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of 11:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN 46311.

Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL - ST. JOHN. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.


Published in The Times on June 16, 2019
