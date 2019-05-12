Betty Lou (Hall) Friend

MUNSTER, IN - Betty Lou (Hall) Friend, born on June 28, 1934, passed away on May 7, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Fred Hall; mother, Mary (Anduski) Hall; sister, Shirley Wise. Betty was a 1953 graduate of Crown Point High School. She married husband, John, on September 22, 1956. Children, Tracy, of LaCrosse, IN; Jerri, of Brookfield, IL; Doug (Sashi), of Schereville, IN and beloved lab, Suzie. From 1964-1979 she was a Munster High School Football "Superfan" and hostess of the Pressbox. In the late 1970s she became an aerobics instructor at local racquetball courts which led to her opening Betty's Body Shoppe in 1984. Aerobics and slimnastics were taught to local residents with an average membership of 300 plus. Betty was an avid antiques collector, but her family was her first priority; she was very proud of her children. Betty loved living in Munster and was a resident for over fifty years. Betty traveled to Europe numerous times in addition to going on several cruises. Donations can be made in Betty's name to Humane Indiana, 8149 Kennedy Avenue, in Highland, IN.

Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. www.kishfuneralhome.net