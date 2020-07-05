1/2
Betty Lou (Janke) Janusz
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Lou Janusz (nee Janke)

ORLAND PARK, IL/MARCO ISLAND, FL - Betty Lou Janusz (nee Janke), age 83, late of Orland Park and Marco Island, FL. Formerly of South Holland, Dolton and the Park Manor Neighborhood of Chicago. Devoted wife and best friend for 57 years of the late Thomas M. Janusz Sr.; beloved and extraordinary mother of Thomas M. Janusz Jr. and Lynn Ann Janusz; loving daughter of the late Louis A. and Bettie Janke; dear sister of Elaine (late Robert) Costello; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews; courageous woman of faith.

Founder and owner of the Thornridge Funeral Homes in Dolton/South Holland and Orland Park for over 47 years. A Licensed Funeral Director with 40 years of dedicated service. Past President of St. Jude the Apostle Woman's Club and member of Mt. Carmel H.S. Mother's Club. As an active member of St. Jude the Apostle Church and the local community, Betty Lou volunteered for many memorable church and social functions.

Visitation Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 2:00 until 9:00 p.m. at her Orland Park funeral home, 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.). Second night of Visitation Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2:00 until 9:00 p.m. at her Dolton/South Holland funeral home, 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., (four blocks North of 162nd St./Rt. 6). Funeral Saturday, July 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m. from her Dolton funeral home, 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., (four blocks North of 162nd St /Rt. 6) Dolton/South Holland to Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Jude the Apostle Church Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John P. Boivin, officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials directed to Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Jude the Apostle Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Vincent De Paul Society or the South Suburban Humane Society, would be appreciated. (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Dolton/ South Holland funeral home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
July 2, 2020
Condolences to the Janusz family. Betty was a wonderful gracious lady faithfilled and kind. You are all in our prayers.
Mary Beth Gutierrez
Friend
July 2, 2020
Thank you Betty Lou and Tom for being so kind, generous and loving to the Clark Family. Betty Lou will be missed. The video of her life was beautiful. It was a testament as to how much they loved each other.
Mary Clark
Friend
July 2, 2020
Lynn & Family
So Sorry for your Loss. Your Mom & Dad were a Big part of St. Jude's Family. Now they are reunited, take comfort in that! Lots of Fond Memories.
Your Family, You Lynn, were Always there for My Family during the Sad times. I am here for You now.
You are Loved...
Take care My Friend.
CAROL HAYDEN
Friend
July 2, 2020
I AM VERY GRATEFUL TO HAVE KNOWN AND BE RELATED TO BETTY AND TOMMY. THEY SAID THAT SOMEDAY THEY WOULD SEE BROOKS AND IRENE POYNTER. ENJOY THE REUNION. GOD BLESS BETTY AND TOMMY. I STILL REMEMBER ALL THE FAMILY GET TO GATHERS. YOU ARE TRULY LOVED.
Gary Poynter
Family
July 1, 2020
She was so kind to The Sweeney Family. Including Tony, Patrick and I, when we had our parent's funerals at the Funeral Home.
God Bless The Janusz Family. Our sincere sympathy. The Sweeney Family
Mary Howe
Friend
July 1, 2020
Your Mom will be deeply missed and we have been so blessed to have had her in our lives. Your family has taken such wonderful care of my family's time of final goodbyes and done so with so much love and friendship. Godspeed, dear Betty Lou, rest well in the loving arms of our Lord and thank you for the love you shared with us. Eternal rest. Sympathy and prayers to you, Lynn, and your brother.
Denise Jansma
Friend
July 1, 2020
Sorry for your lost, such a beautiful and kind woman and professional funeral director.
Jose Corona
Friend
July 1, 2020
I have nothing but fond happy memories of Betty Lou from my childhood at St Jude till now. She will be missed by many! My Prayers and thoughts go out to Tom and Lynn.
Kristin Knott
Friend
July 1, 2020
Our sincere sympathy on the loss of your mom. She was always gracious and smiling, so kind. Hope that your memories of her help you with your loss.
Patti and Bob Murtagh
Friend
July 1, 2020
A beautiful and caring lady. Worked with Betty Lou on many occasions at St Jude. Always smiling and friendly. She will be missed.
My deepest sympathies.. God Bless
Susan kubiszak
Friend
July 1, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family. Such wonderful friends and such a great part of the St. Jude family.
John Carlson
Friend
July 1, 2020
It was a pleasure and an honor to have known her. A great wife , mother and founder of Thornridge funeral homes. Her great smile and friendly manner keeps her memory in our thoughts and prayers.
Jack& Helen Mc Geehan
July 1, 2020
Ohhh, so many memories throughout the decades...Betty Lou and Tom were close friends of my parents Don and Martha Ham, and were present in my life from early childhood. We all shared so many activities at St. Jude; New Years Eve Dinner/Dances, Port-o-Calls, too many to mention. They entrusted my beloved Dad to design their first Thornridge Funeral Home, and held his funeral there decades later. Now Betty Lou will be honored there...and the sands of time run on. Deepest condolences to her cherished family and her many devoted friends. I wish I could be there with you all to celebrate her extraordinary life and her passage to Eternity.
Kyle Hamilton Orlemann
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved