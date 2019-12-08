Betty Lou Woodyard

VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Lou Woodyard, 84 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born June 30, 1935 in California, MO to Carl and Louise (Kuhn) Tising. Betty graduated from Aurora High School in California, MO and made her career as a Secretary with Manley Brothers in Chesterton for 21 years, before working as an Administrative Assistant with the Porter County Public Library System, where she retired from in 2005. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso, and attended weekly bible and small group studies. Betty was a member of two Red Hat Society groups, and she enjoyed reading and gardening. She will be warmly remembered for the strength she showed throughout her life and the love she showed for her family. Betty will be dearly missed.

On July 2, 1977 Betty married Charles "Chuck" Woodyard, who preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by children: Judy (Rob) Kittridge of Valparaiso; Amy Sutton of LaPorte; John (Vika) Woodyard of GA; Joellen (Mike) Barker of AZ; Jim Woodyard of GA; 15 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Smith; and brother, John Henry Tising.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The memorial service will begin at 10:30 AM on Thursday, at the First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St., Valparaiso. Burial of ashes to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church – Local Missions Ministry, or The Salvation Army of Porter County.