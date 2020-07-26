Betty M. Martin

VALPARAISO, IN - Betty M. Martin, 94, of Valparaiso, passed away on July 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on May 2, 1926, in Rensselaer, IN, to Elmer and Ella (Martin) Branaman. Betty worked at Porter Regional Hospital for over 20 years before her retirement. On October 4, 1947, she married Carroll Martin who preceded her in death. Betty was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Banta Senior Center, and the Oasis Club.

She is survived by her daughters Nancy Slaney (Michael) of Kouts and Shirley (Thomas) Kinne of Kouts. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Harold Branaman, and sister Lois Shinabarger.

Funeral services for Betty will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at noon at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso with Rev. Doug Mayer officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com