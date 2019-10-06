Betty Mae Markovich

MUNSTER, IN - Betty M. Markovich, age 82, of Munster, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Raymond Markovich, Sr.; son Raymond Markovich Jr.; daughter Cathy (Kirk) Johnson; beloved grandson Domenic (fiancé Brooke) Certa; greatgrandchildren Braden and Aubrie; sister Gussie (late Lew) Day; brother James (Pam) Derflinger, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by twin sister Beverly Henry, sister Janet Miller and brother Dennis Derflinger.

Per Betty's request, all services will be privately handled by FAGEN MILLER FUNERAL HOME in Highland.

Betty was a member of St. Thomas More Church in Munster. Betty's life revolved around spending time with her special needs son Raymond. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, and decorating her home for the holidays. Betty loved watching the Cubs and Bears. Memorials to Tradewinds in Betty's name would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com