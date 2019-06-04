Betty Mae Rodda (nee Darling)

GRIFFITH, IN - Betty Mae Rodda (nee Darling) age 93, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Betty is survived by her sons: Donald (Victoria) Rodda and Paul (Sharon) Rodda; daughters: Beth (Craig) Sinclair and Janet (Thomas) Schoon; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Jean Banta; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward; sister, Nori Bolt; and brother, Ray Darling.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 3:00 PM until 8:00PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Pastor Don Stock officiating. Betty will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Services conclude at church and burial will be private.

Betty was the aquatic director at the YWCA in Hammond. In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Calumet would be appreciated. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com