Betty Mata Torres Salazar

MUNSTER, IN - Betty Mata Torres Salazar, age 96, of Munster, IN passed away on September 15, 2019. She is survived by: Maria (Pete) Salazar, Raul (Jackie) Torres, Ruben (Eunice) Torres, Teresa (Wally) Herrera, Dolores (Mike) Hester, Esmeralda (Late Randy) Balko; 17 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great great grandson. Also her sisters: Mary Louise Mata Silva and Helen Mata Gonzalez; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband: Teodoro Torres; parents: Ramon and Ramona Mata; sister: Margaret Flores; and brothers: Joseph, Robert, Charlie, and Raymond Mata.

Betty was known and loved by MANY. It was never a surprise that when you went somewhere with her that she or someone else would recognize or reconnect with her. This was in part due from growing up in East Chicago Harbor/ Cudahy and her many years as a teacher's aide in Gary. She was loved by her students over the years and her co-workers. Many may not be aware that her birth name is Esperanza, meaning "hope" and Betty comes from a Latin name meaning "bringer of happiness." Both names couldn't be more fitting for her. Not only was she full of hope and happiness, but also full of life, tenacity and determination. She deeply loved her family, children, grandchildren and friends. She was always smiling around them and it brought her much joy to cook for them. No one could top her tortilla rolling skills even up to recent months. Her life, her legacy will live on alongside her determined spirit, courage and love for others. Our family referred to her as "Our Queen" and she will always be remembered as such and the only holder of the crown.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday September 19, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A funeral service will be on Friday September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Please visit www.burnskish.com.