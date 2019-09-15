Betty May Karch

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Mrs. Betty May Bush Karch, 94, left this life to be with Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home, Poets Walk, in Fredericksburg, VA.

Betty was born in Milton, PA to John Phillip Bush and Mildred Ann Raup Bush. She graduated from Milton High School in 1943 and worked as a telephone operator for "Ma" Bell Telephone company during World War II. While working as a telephone operator in 1945 she met a farm boy, Paul Ronald Karch from Indiana, who was going to college in an Army Air Corps officer V-12 training program at nearby Bucknell University. They married, had f children, and a wonderful life together for over 70 years. Betty was an avid reader of the Holy Bible, Agatha Christie, and western novels and she had a love of music. She baked the best chocolate chip cookies on the planet, as well as a very tasty meatloaf, puppy chow, and rice krispy treats. She was a member of the SonRise Christian Church (formerly Pembroke Manor United Church of Christ) in Virginia Beach, VA, active league bowler, rose gardener, and square dancer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul and her favorite sister, Clara Alice Jones.

She is survived by her younger brother, John E. Bush; one daughter; two sons; two beautiful daughters-in-law; a one in a million son-in-law; eight awesome grandchildren; and eight super awesome great grandchildren. Her dedication to her family and sacrifices as a Navy wife for 30 years, her sense of humor, and her adventurous spirit inspired her family, friends, and a new generation.

A memorial service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Harmony Cemetery in Milton, PA. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to your local .Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.