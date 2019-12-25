Betty Newell (nee Higgins)

SCHERERVILLE, IN – Betty Newel, 83 of Schererville, passed away peacefully with her devoted caregiver by her side on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1936 in Tennessee. Betty was the owner of Home Ridge Beauty Salon in Munster, IN for many years. She was an avid golfer and was on the Women's golf League at Woodmar Country Club and was a former member at Briar Ridge Country Club. She was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hammond, IN and currently was a member at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Schererville, IN.

Betty is survived by her brother, Jerry (Janice) Higgins; niece and caregiver, Nanette (Dale) Rebar; Godson, Jason (Veronica) Rebar; niece, Debbie O'Connor; and loving nieces and nephews, church family and devoted friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louise (nee Ashford) and Dave Higgins; her devoted husband, Clarence Newell; brother, JW Higgins; and sister, Margaret Melton.

Betty had such a strong and beautiful presence about herself, she could light up a room with her smile. She had the perfect mix of strength and sincerity and her laugh was contagious to all who knew her. She enjoyed painting and needle point crafts, but mostly loved spending time with her family and friends. Her and her husband loved to travel, especially to Florida and Jamaica to enjoy the beaches, the golf courses and the warm sun. Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church 140 US HWY 30 Schererville, IN 46375 with Visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. and Memorial Services following at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area or Humane Indiana, 421 45th St. Munster IN, 46321 would be greatly appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net