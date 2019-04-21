Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty P. Walla.

Betty P. Walla

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Betty P. Walla, age 92 of Merrillville, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Survived by her husband of 72 years, Paul Walla, Sr.; three children: Paul (Ruby) Walla, Jr., Karen (Jim) O'Brien, Kathryn (Ron) Seeley; seven grandchildren: Matthew (Liz) Walla, Emily (Andy) Walla, Jim (Jenni) O'Brien, Chris (Kim) O'Brien, Ron Seeley, Jr., Jacob (Kristin) Seeley, Jeff (Lauren) Seeley; four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Katherine Medved; brother, Joseph Medved.

Betty was a member of Jednota and attended Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine in Merrillville.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, April 23, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 a.m. from Our Lady of Czestochova Shrine, 5755 Pennsylvania St., Merrillville, IN. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

