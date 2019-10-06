Betty Pistello

NAPLES, FL - Betty Pistello, 92, of Naples, FL, beloved wife of the late Frank Pistello passed away on August 18, 2019.

Betty was born November 12, 1926 to Charles Rogers and Ina (nee Kirkpatrick) Flowers. Betty lived most of her life on the South Side of Chicago, the Southeast Side, and Lansing, IL.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church 3010 Ridge Rd, Lansing, IL 60438. Private interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to ASPCA 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128 www.aspca.org. Condolences may be left online at www.HodgesNaplesMG.com.