Betty R. (Richwalski) Molina
1938 - 2020
Betty R. Molina (nee Richwalski)

HOBART, IN - Betty R. Molina (nee Richwalski), age 82, of Hobart passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born on July 5, 1938 to the late Walter and Regina Richwalski in East Chicago, IN. On November 4, 1953, she married the love of her life Joseph Molina Sr. in East Chicago. She retired from East Chicago School System where she worked in food services. She was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed sewing. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.

Betty is survived by her children, Joseph Molina Jr., Judy (Tom) Faust, Barbara (Herbie) Foss, Elizabeth Jimenez, and Brenda Molina; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister in law, Alicia Molina; many nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Paul Molina Sr.; son, Brian Molina; brother, Walter Henry Richwalski; two sisters, Alice Hernandez, and Carol Joyce Hernandez, and her Uncle Wally Panka.

A funeral service for Betty will take place Monday, October 5, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call 219-942-2109 or online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
OCT
5
Funeral service
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
Joe, so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cindy Carroll
Friend
September 30, 2020
Just, prayers of comfort to you and your family.
Susan Bryant
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of Betty's passing. Remember her from East Chicago. She always was a very beautiful lady always with such a beautiful smile! Praying for her family that the Lord will shower all of you with Blessings of comfort,strength and peace
Hilda&George Pabey
Friend
September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Barker
Friend
September 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Betty R. Molina. May the God of comfort and Father of tender mercies be with you , and help you to cope with your grief.
N. Stewart
