Betty Rose Rugh

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Betty Rose Rugh, 96, of Indianapolis passed away on July 16, 2019. She was born November 3, 1922, in Colver, PA, the daughter of James Carl and Effie Florence (Baker) Johnson. She married Arthur Benjamin Rugh, who preceded her in death on November 9, 2011, after 60 years of marriage.

Betty graduated in the class of 1940 at Ebensburg-Cambria High School in Ebensburg, PA. She went on to college and majored in elementary education at State Teachers College in Indiana, PA (later renamed Indiana University of Pennsylvania), graduating in three years due to an accelerated war years program. Her first teaching job was in Washington Township of Westmoreland County, PA, where she met her husband, Arthur, who graduated from Washington Township High School in 1934. They married on June 30, 1951, and moved to Gary, IN, where their children were born. Betty taught elementary school in the Gary Community School Corporation for 29 years, retiring in 1984. Following retirement, Betty and Arthur sold their home in Highland, IN, where they lived since 1962, and relocated to Lake Tansi Village in Crossville, TN. While in Tennessee, they became active members of First Congregational Church, and Betty was a contributing writer for the church and senior sections of the Crossville Chronicle. She always enjoyed her church family, and was an Elder at First Presbyterian Church in Highland, IN, and later at Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. Her last four years of life were spent in the Pavilion at Marquette in Indianapolis, IN, to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Mae (Ronald) Snow; grandson, Jeffrey Joseph (Alyssa) Snow; two great grandsons, Henry Joseph and Luke William Snow; and sister, Miriam Butler. She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Marion Hill Johnson; son, Robert Arthur Rugh; and sister, Vivian Bolton.

Memorial services will be at 11:00am CST on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at First Congregational Church, 12 Dorton Road, Crossville, TN 38555. The family has respectfully asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Memorial Endowment Fund, First Congregational Church, 12 Dorton Road, Crossville, TN 38555. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan – Carmel. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.