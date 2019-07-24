Betty Sharkey

IN LOVING MEMORY OF A WONDERFUL WIFE, MOM, GRANDMA, AND GREAT-GRANDMA BETTY SHARKEY JULY 28, 1934 - JULY 24, 2001 It would be impossible to count the number of times we've thought about You since You went to Heaven eighteen years ago. Your beautiful smile, kind heart, and caring ways are forever in our hearts. We can still feel the warm hugs You always had for each of us. You made our house a home and taught us what a family was and to always be there for each other. The wonderful memories You left with us are here with us today, tomorrow, and for always. Until we are together again... We Love You Always And Forever, Your Loving Family