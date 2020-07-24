1/
Betty Sharkey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Sharkey

July 28, 1934 - July 24, 2001 IN LOVING MEMORY OF A WONDERFUL WIFE, MOM, GRANDMA, AND GREAT-GRANDMA.

When you went to Heaven 19 years ago, we were so happy you were then free of pain. Through our tears, we knew our Love for you would always remain.

Not a day goes by that we don't think of you, your beautiful face and endearing laugh are always with us.

Your courage and fight for life taught us to never give up and to appreciate everyone and everything we have been blessed with.

You are where you will always be, Forever in Our Hearts. Until we are together again...We Love You Always And Forever, Your Loving Family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved