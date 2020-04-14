Betty Sue Keith

HAMMOND, IN - Betty Sue Keith age 81 of Hammond passed away on April 9, 2020. The family has lost an angel on earth today. Betty was the kindest, gentlest, most generous woman you could imagine. She was born on May 13, 1938 to Dennis and Rena Nabours at Olaton, KY. On September 15, 1955 she married Wendell W. Keith. They lived in Hammond, IN where they raised their four children. The two most important things for Betty were her family and her faith.

Not only did Betty raise her own children, she was very involved with the raising of her ten grandchildren and in the lives of her five great-grandchildren. She never missed events or milestones in her grandchildren's or great-grandchildren's lives. She was Ernie Bank's #1 Fan, a die hard Cubs fan who's dream turned reality when the Cubs won the World Series. One of her favorite things to do was to remember family and friends with birthday cards. She never missed sending these out. She was very involved in children's programs through church and served as a baby sitter to other children in the community.

Betty is survived by her sons: Wendell R. (Rebecca Farmer) Keith, Kerry A. (Erin) Keith, Greg N. (Tanya) Keith, daughter; Kimberly S. (Nobel Hansen) Dulsky, grandchildren; Megan (Sean) Etheridge, Amanda (Josh) Keith, Eric (Valerie) Keith, Nicole (Steven) Cimbaljevich, Kyle (Nicki Monahan) Keith, Nathan Keith, Samantha (Logan Dusthimer) Keith, Sean Keith, Tiffany Dulsky and Isaac Dulsky, and great-grandchildren; Beth, Aaron, Sam, Malin and Marlowe. She also leaves behind one brother-in-law, three sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother and sister-in-law and on Wendell's side of the family; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.

Betty was a faithful Sunday school teacher, a treasurer for thirty years at East Chicago First Church of the Nazarene and currently a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Highland, IN. She took great pride in bird watching and flower gardens.

Visitation and Funeral Service are private. The Reverend Ron Richmond will be officiating. Betty will be laid to rest at the McCord Cemetery in Horse Branch, Ohio Co., KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Iglesia del Nazareno De East Chicago or First Church of the Nazarene in Highland. Funeral arrangements were handled by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL. Online condolences can be given at www.ee-fh.com.