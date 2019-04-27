Betty Jayne Varichak (nee Edwards)

VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Jayne Varichak (nee Edwards) age 83, of Valparaiso, formerly of East Chicago, IN went to eternal rest on Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Nick; son, Nick (Sharon) Varichak of Acworth, GA; daughters, Cindy (David) Lederman of Portage and Paula Diaz of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Cindy Diaz, Efrain (Erica) Diaz, Danny (Ana) Diaz, Austin Varichak and Mary Kate (Michael) Napules; great grandchildren, Michael, Benny, Gaby, Gracie, Frankie and Alex; brother, Darryl (Bonnie) Edwards; sisters, Linda (Steve) Matlock and Teddy McMahon; sister in law, Janet (late, Wesley) Moore; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and William Edwards; and sister, Loretta Gargas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM Directly at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 West 150th Street, East Chicago, IN, with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating. Betty will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 AM until time of mass. Services conclude at church. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM with a wake service at 4:00 PM.

Betty was a 1953 graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago. She retired from Walgreens in East Chicago after 35 years of service. Betty loved to cook and shop. Her grandchildren were very precious to her. A special thank you to her compassionate nurses and Dunes Hospice.