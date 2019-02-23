Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettye M. Ferry.

Bettye M. Ferry

HIGHLAND, IN - Bettye Marie Ferry, age 91, of Highland, entered into the gates of heaven on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She is survived by four granddaughters; many great and great-great grandchildren and extended family.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Southern Baptist Church, 3425 Orchard Drive, Hammond, IN 46323.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with her nephew Pastor Scott Ferry officiating. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond.

