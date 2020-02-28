Beverley Jean Goodrich

VALPARAISO, IN - Beverley Jean Goodrich passed away in her home on February 23, 2020 just seven days short of her 93rd birthday. A Valparaiso native, she spent her working life in Chicago with Peoples Gas. A liberated woman long before the term became popular, Beverley had a curious and adventurous spirit she demonstrated by travelling the world, and by never meeting a food she didn't like.

She is survived by her sister Marguerette Goodrich, of College Park, GA; and two nephews Mark Goodrich of Hebron, IN and David Goodrich of Lafayette, IN, and their families. She was preceded in death by parents Nicholas and Dorothy, and her three brothers, Paul, Edward and Robert.

Private Services will be held at a later date.