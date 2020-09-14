1/
Beverly A. Gallaitis
Beverly A. Gallaitis

VALPARAISO, IN - Beverly A. Gallaitis, age 90, of Valparaiso, IN formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Friday September 11, 2020.

Beverly is survived by her three daughters: Cathy (Rene) Gallaitis of Crown Point, Christine (Jon) Baker of San Diego, Mary (Jerry) Howell of Valparaiso; nine grandchildren: Megan and Kari Metroyanis, Courtney, Grant (Mayra) Baker, James, Jennifer and Amanda (Jason) Stolarz, Cory (Matt) Howell, Amy (Ryan) Osburn and five great grandchildren: Jameson and Gwen Stolarz, Brianna Baker, Ayla and Colson Osburn.

She was preceded in death by her husband Nick J Gallaitis.

Beverly graduated from Lew Wallace High School and worked for Indiana Bell. She met her husband Nick at Miller Beach; they fell in love and were married in December of 1951. They welcomed their first daughter Cathy nine years later and Beverly left her job to become a mother and take care of the most important people in her life, her family. She and Nick were blessed over the next few years with Christine and Mary. Beverly provided her family with unconditional love, was always there to listen and offer her gentle wisdoms. Beverly enjoyed gardening, crafting, sewing, game nights with her family and hosting family picnics and dinners.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Theodore Poteres officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Leave a message or share a memory on Beverly's guestbook at www. GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.




Published in The Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
SEP
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 769-3322
