Beverly A. Marks

VALPARAISO, IN - Beverly A. Marks, 79 of Valparaiso, formerly of Hamlet, passed away Saturday, March 09, 2019. She was born January 17, 1940 in LaPorte to Franklin and Berniece (Daugherty) Salisbury. Beverly earned her RN through Gary Methodist Hospital and made her career as a Medical-Surgical Nurse at LaPorte Hospital for 27 years. She also spent three years driving truck with her husband for North American Van Lines. Beverly was a member of Crossroads Christian Center in LaPorte and was involved in their prayer group. She was the President of North American Driver's Association for four years, and enjoyed fishing, taking vacations and cruises, gardening, baking, and crafting. Beverly will be remembered as a caring, thoughtful, and generous woman, who will be dearly missed. On October 28, 1961 in Hanna, Beverly married Jack F. Marks, who preceded her in death in 2002.

She is survived by their children: Jack (Starlia) Marks II, Mary Ann (Jeff) Johnson; grandchildren: Katie Koziel, Ryan Johnson, Jaxcee Lynn Marks; great-grandson, Logan; and cousins: Guy (Toni) Salisbury, and Bill Salisbury. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Franklin Salisbury.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah, with a memorial service beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Christian Center or Dunes Hospice.