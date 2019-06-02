Beverly "Betsy" A. Urbas (nee Bouma)

HEBRON, IN - Beverly "Betsy" A. Urbas (nee Bouma), age 67, of Hebron, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Betsy is survived by her husband, David Urbas of 40 years; sisters: Rhonda (Clyde) Klave and Dawn Pippit; and many nieces and nephews. Betsy was preceded in death by her parents: Roy and Doris Bouma; step-father, Rudy Drost; and brother, Ken Bouma.Betsy was born in Lamars, Iowa on April 22, 1952. She retired from Michaels and Coast to Coast Hardware. Betsy enjoyed reading, sewing and many other crafting talents.

In memory of Betsy, donations may be given to VNA Foundation, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or online at: www.vnanwi.orgonate.

