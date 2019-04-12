Beverly Ann Campbell (nee Renn)

KNOX, IN - Beverly Ann Campbell (nee Renn), age 85, of Knox, IN passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1934 to parents: Mellie and Madge Renn of Gary, IN. Beverly leaves behind her loving husband, Raymond Campbell. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 29, 2018. She is also survived by her sister, Martha (Mike) Hernandez from Knox, IN; sister-in-law, Laynette Payton; brothers-in-law: Leonard (Jo Ellen) Kozlowski and Ray Janowski.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Nicholson; and sister-in-law, Rose Marie Janowski.

Beverly retired from Bethlehem Steel after 30 years. She made many good friends in her lifetime. To know Bev was to love her. The biggest joy in her life was making those she loved happy. She had such a kind and generous heart. Numerous nieces and nephew to the 3rd generation were blessed by "Aunt Bev and Uncle Ray". Her strong faith in God carried her through many storms in her life.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE - CROWN POINT, IN with Pastor Tolson and Pastor Constant officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

