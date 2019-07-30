Beverly Ann Pollak

KOUTS, IN - Beverly Ann Pollak, 68 of Kouts, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born July 14, 1951 in Valparaiso to Clifford and Catherine (Zahn) Sexton. Beverly graduated from Valparaiso High School and made her career as an Obstetrical Technician in Labor and Delivery at Porter Hospital for over 42 years. Beverly will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grammy, sister, aunt, great aunt, and great great aunt, who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Beverly is survived by her daughter: Stacey (Robert Leonhardt III) Pollak of Kouts; granddaughters: Emma and Chloe; sister, Darlene Krzycki; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Dorene Dolbeare.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial of ashes to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.