Beverly Blanche (LaCosse) Paulik

Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Obituary
Beverly Blanche Paulik (LaCosse)

HIGHLAND, IN - Beverly Blanche Paulik (nee LaCosse), age 87, of Highland, passed away on July 9, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years: Edwin Stanley Paulik; daughters: Linda (Tom) Hawes, Christine (Mark) Makosky, Victoria Andrade, and Pamela (Wayne) Brenner; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Please visit www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on July 12, 2019
