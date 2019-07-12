Beverly Blanche Paulik (LaCosse)

HIGHLAND, IN - Beverly Blanche Paulik (nee LaCosse), age 87, of Highland, passed away on July 9, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years: Edwin Stanley Paulik; daughters: Linda (Tom) Hawes, Christine (Mark) Makosky, Victoria Andrade, and Pamela (Wayne) Brenner; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN.