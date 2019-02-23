Beverly K. Keil

MUNSTER, IN - Beverly K. Keil, age 86, of Munster, passed away on February 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter: Christine (Bruce) Rogers; and loving grandchildren: Andrea Slamkowski, Christine Slamkowski, Emma Rogers, Samuel Rogers, and Nora Rogers. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Owen I. Keil, and loving daughter: Nancy (Keil) Slamkowski. Beverly was a graduate of Northwestern University; very involved with Ridge United Methodist Church, co-founder of the Keil Chemical Company in Hammond, IN, enjoyed many years with Hoosier Cruisers and other RV clubs, member of Woodmar Country Club and the Briar Ridge Country Club; and she volunteered for Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday February 24, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. The funeral service will be on Monday February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or Ridge United Methodist Church in her loving memory. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.