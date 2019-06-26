Beverly "Jean" Ewing Lloyd

HOBART, IN - Beverly "Jean" Ewing Lloyd, age 82, of Hobart, passed away peacefully in her home on June 20, 2019. Jean was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1955, former member of St. Bridget Catholic Church and a lifetime member of St. Anne's Confraternity. She enjoyed art and had a love and passion for her grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Lee Ewing; son, Robert Allen Ewing; sisters, Marilyn Moehl and Catherine Govert. , She is survived by her husband of ten years, Ed Lloyd; children, Kevin E. Ewing of FL, David A. (Mary Elizabeth Haynes) Ewing of Hobart, Dianna J. (Craig) Brooks of Hobart; sister, Carol Steffus of Hobart; sisters-in-law, Patricia Ewing of Portage, Mary Ann (Carmen) Cammarata of Munster; brother-in-law, George Ewing of FL; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pam Gulick, for her kindness and caring of our mother, whom we know she loved as her own.

Friends may visit with Jean's family on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

