GRIFFITH, IN - Beverly J. Zmigrocki age 69 of Griffith passed away on Monday December 2, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years; Thomas; brother Michael (Kathy) McQueary; nieces Ami (Andy) Stout, Jennifer (Chris) Thomas, Tracy Cox (Hickman), Carey Anne (Mac) Stewart; and nephew Eric (Anita) McQueary.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Willis and Jean and sister-in-law; Mary Catherine Zmigrocki.

Funeral services will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Pastor Adam Lyle officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Friday December 6, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Beverly was a member and past President of the General Federation of Women's Club Highland Chapter, was current President of the NW District GFWC, and a member of Calumet Region Photo Club.

Beverly was a nature lover, avid photographer, scrapbooker, and a Pinochle player. She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, being an accomplished painter, quilter, and seamstress.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.

