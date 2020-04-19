Beverly Jane Cook (1949 - 2020)
Obituary
Beverly Jane Cook

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY - Beverly Jane Cook, age 70, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 . Mrs. Cook was born in Madisonville, KY on October 10, 1949 to the late William Jackson Latham and Wanda Marie Davis Latham.

Mrs. Beverly Cook is survived by three sons, Kerry (Kelly) Cook of Indianapolis, IN, Ryan (Jessica) Cook and Michael (Chelsea) Cook of Charleston, KY; daughter, Christina Cook of Little Rock, AR; and seven grandchildren, Marisa Cook, Karys Cook, Kyle Cook, Seth Cook, Ashton Cook, Maddox Cook, and Rylan Cook.

There will be a private graveside service for both Beverly on Thursday, April 16, 2020. To join the service via web-cast you may log on to the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page and choose "videos" during the evening of April 16, 2020.
Published in The Times on Apr. 19, 2020
