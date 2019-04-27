Beverly P. Fix (nee Livermore)

CINCINNATI, OH/SCHERERVILLE, IN - Beverly P. Fix, age 94, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Schererville, was taken to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

She is survived by one son, Douglas Fix; one daughter, Glenda (Robert) Kline; three grandchildren: Laura (Stephen) Anderson, Sara (Justin) Riebesel, Jeffrey (Jessica) Kline; seven great grandchildren: Adyson, Ellasyn and Lilyan Anderson; Griffin and Logan Riebesel; Jonah and Jaiden Kline; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; dear friend Tim Wolf.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, John A. Fix; parents, Glenn and Velva Livermore; one sister, Donna Anderson.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.; visitation 1:00-3:00 p.m. before service directly at First Christian Church of Hessville, 6733 Alabama Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Dan Nichols officiating. Burial will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. from BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave. to Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond.

Beverly was a resident of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Schererville and Hammond. She has been a faithful member of First Christian Church of Hessville since 1930. Beverly loved her Lord and was very involved in her church. She was a member of Sigma Kappa Pi Sorority, PTA, Cub Scouts, Brownies and Girl Scouts.

Beverly loved to travel and she dearly loved her family; she was a sweet and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her memory to the First Christian Church of Hessville.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.