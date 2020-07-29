Beverly (Boleski) Steele

HAMMOND, IN - Beverly (Boleski) Steele passed away July 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Edward. Survived by her three children: John Steele, Megan (Frank) Steele, and Scott Steele. Her six grandchildren were the light of her life: Dixie Sheldone, Rebelle Sheldone, Frank Sheldone V, Andrew Sheldone, Samantha Steele and Luke Steele. Her sister: Bonita (Boleski) Bolton, nieces: Lisa and Heather and her great-nephew, Christopher.

Bev loved to spend time in her yard, specifically seeking out exotic plants that she would travel to find. It was rare to see her without a coffee cup and a cigarette, always eager to have a lengthy conversation with anyone about something....or nothing at all.

Please join us in celebrating her life this Saturday, August 1st at Indi Illi Park in Hammond from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.