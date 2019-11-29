Bill (Billy) Hatch

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Bill (Billy) Hatch, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. He was born to the late Percy and Gladys Hatch. A graduate of Tolleston High School, he proudly served in the Merchant Marine Corps and the US Army. Bill resided in Merrillville for many years where he was a member of St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He worked at the Sheet & Tin Mill in Gary for 45 years where he was a member of the Safety Committee. He was also a certified TV repairman.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Nancy Walker, and his dearest granddaughter Tina Walker. He was also preceded in death by his wonderful in laws, Leo and Pauline Procopio; brothers and sisters in laws Dolores Hatch; Frank and Josephine Pavazzi; Benny and Rose Procopio; Al Wayte; Mary Ann Procopio; Spiro Manos; Frank Procopy; Mary Procopy.

Bill is survived by the love of his life, his wife Catherine; daughter Lynn (Ed Korpella); son Robert (Bob); brothers Lon (late Dolores) and Richard (Dick) Hatch; grandchildren Tracey Phillips; Jerry (Nancy) Phillips; Wendy (Chuck) Reeder; Amanda Sucku; Ted (Carrie) Phillips; Boyd (Amanda) Walker; Sherry Warren; 15 great grandchildren; and several much loved nieces and nephews. He also leaves to cherish his memory his much-loved sisters and brothers in law Sarah (late Al) Wayte; Leo (late Mary Ann) Procopio; Mary (late Spiro) Manos; Rose Procopy; cherished goddaughter Cindy (Horvath) Ninkovich; and best friend Bill Horvath. He was also "grandpa" to his grandchildren's friends, to his children's extended families, and to his neighbors. He loved to entertain everyone with his magic tricks as Mr. Amazo. He proudly passed on his magical secrets to his great grandson Jayden in a ceremony where Bill knighted him with the title of Sir Mr. Amazo. Bill never had an enemy. His kindness and humor touched many hearts. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 3:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.burnsfuneral.com