Bill M. Stath

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Bill M. Stath, age 68, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Bill is survived by his two children: Marino (Thrysanthi) and Katerina (Antonis Manimanakis); grandchildren: Dimitri Stathakakis and Dimitri Manimanakis; brothers: Leon (Tina) Stath and Peter Stathakis; sisters: Olga (Louis) Gerodemos of Dyer, IN, Joan Lazios of Clearwater, FL, Denise Petropoulos of Norridge, IL, Voula Alimonos of East Lansing, MI and Connie (Dimitri) Katsouros of Merrillville, IN; many cousins, nieces and nephews in America and Greece.Bill was preceded death by his parents: Marino and Demetra Stath; brothers: Christ Stath and Angelo Stath.

Bill was born in Kalamata, Greece and migrated to America in 1952 where he grew up on the east side of Gary, IN. He graduated from Emerson High School. Bill was a proud Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired from US Steel Company-Gary Works where he was a steel worker at the 46" Slab Mill. Bill was a kindred spirit who will be missed and loved.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 2:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment with Honor Guard Service to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Bill's name to Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

