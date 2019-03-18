Bill Strater

LAKE WORTH, FL/FORMERLY OF MUNSTER, IN - Bill Strater, formerly of Munster, passed away in Lake Worth, FL at age 88. Bill was born on July 12, 1930 in Ivesdale, IL. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from Eastern Illinois University and Purdue. For 35 years he was a teacher, coach, athletic director, and administrator at Hammond High. On June 2, 1957, he married Edythe Longbons and raised their children in Munster and were active members at Ridge United Methodist Church. Bill had a profound impact on his students, family and friends. He had a passion for sports and was a multi-sport athlete. He pursued this passion as a coach and athletic director. His baseball teams had outstanding records and in 2004 was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame. He taught U.S. History and was named Hammond Teacher of the Year in 1988. After retirement, Bill moved to Albion, IL before moving to Florida.

Bill is survived by his wife Edythe, his three children, Michelle Gunderson, Suzanne Strater and Jeff Strater, his grandchildren Sarah, Katherine and Tobias.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the First UnitedMethodist Church of Boca Raton West Campus.