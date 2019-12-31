Billie Jane Devine

CROWN POINT, IN - Billie Jane Devine, dedicated wife and loving mother, entered her Savior's presence on Sunday, December 29, at the age of 88. Born Billie Jane Whanger on September 15, 1931, in Muhlenberg County, KY, she married her teenage sweetheart Donald Eugene Devine, with whom she raised eight children and who preceded her in death in 2018. They were married almost 70 years. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Hazel Jane and William Leslie Smith; her son, Dennis Devine; and her daughter-in-law, Janet Devine.

Left to cherish her memory are her children David (Aleta), Thomas (Leslie), Martin (Brenda), Herb (Rhonda), Rob (Anne), Will (Lori), and Donna Jane Devine; 28 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her brother, Leslie Earl (Wanda) Smith; and nieces and a nephew.

Billie was a strong woman who for years supported her husband's carpentry business as a bookkeeper while raising seven sons and a daughter. She loved to read, sing, teach children's Sunday school, and host holiday dinners. Billie knew no strangers, had a quick wit, and freely spoke her mind. She was a faithful member of Lake Hills Baptist Church in Schererville, Ind.

Family and friends may call upon CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3:00PM – 7:00PM.

A funeral service in Mrs. Devine's honor will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10AM at Lake Hills Baptist Church – 9209 W. 85th Ave. Schererville, IN 46375. Burial will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crown Point following the service.

To leave words of comfort and condolences please visit www.chapellawnfunerals.com.

"Even though we may not attain our goals, we may strive all the harder as we realize how rich and great a fulfillment we gain doing and learning day by day. A man's reach should exceed his grasp. Those who come after us ought to be able to accomplish more than we accomplished." -Billie Jane Smith (age 16), 12th grade essay