Bill S. Carter "Billie"

HAMMOND, IN - Bill S. Carter "Billie", age 98 of Hammond entered into his savior's presence on Monday August 19, 2019.

Billie is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Dorothy Carter (nee Vester); son in-law and caregiver David A. Hanish; one sister, Mary Jo Minier; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Hanish; parents, George and Mobile Carter; two sisters: Rose White, Elnora McDonald; three brothers: George, Robert and Quentin Carter. Billie was born and raised in Earl Park, Indiana. He served in the US Army during WWII and was at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He has been a resident of Hessville since 1958 and was a faithful charter member of Cline Gardens Christian Church. Billie was a member of Highland VFW Post 1109. He was an avid bowler up to age 90, and also enjoyed golf, camping and fishing on the lake in Kentucky. He was also a self-taught artist who leaves dozens of oil paintings.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday August 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon, directly at Elmwood Cemetery, 1413-169th Street, Hammond, IN 46324. In lieu of flowers memorials to would be preferred.