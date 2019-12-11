Billy B. Jones

ST. JOHN, IN - Billy B. Jones, age 89 of St. John, IN formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He is survived by his children, James (late Laura) Jones, William Jones, Jill (James) Strzelecki and Joseph (Sandee) Jones; grandchildren, Jamie (Paul) Collins and Lauren Jones; great grandchildren, Anthony, Phoenix, Alyssa, Abbey and Jessie; brother, Adrian "Corky" (late Dorothy) Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Virginia Jones, loving wife, Joan Jones; sister, Sue and brother, Dale "Tic".

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the 4:00 p.m. service.

Billy was a proud Veteran of the U. S. Army served in the Korean Conflict and was a member of American Legion Post 330 Calumet City, IL. Billy retired with 42 year's of service as a Tuckpointer for Berglund & Son's Construction and was a member of Local 52 Tuckpointers, Bricklayers and Caulkers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Billy's name to the Adam Benjamin, Jr. Veteran's Administration Outpatient Clinic Crown Point, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net