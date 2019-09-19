Billy "Bill" Baker

LANSING, IL - Billy "Bill" Baker, age 77, of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully Saturday, September 14, 2019. He is survived by his sisters: Beverly (late Gilbert) Schuitema, Lolita Baker, Marcia (late William) Russell, and brothers; Joe (Connie) Baker and Michael (Patti) Baker. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol Baker, parents Homer and Hildred Baker, brothers; R. Lee Baker, Tom Baker and sister Linda Smead.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, with services beginning at 11:00 AM. Billy will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 1458 South Walnut Grove Road, Bloomfield, IN 47424.

Billy was a proud United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the Vietnam Veteran South Side Chapters, American Legion Post 697 member, and a member of the Lansing Memorial Foundation. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and being a member and participating in the Civil War Reenactment Organizations. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Billy's name to the Edward Hines Jr., VA Hospital, 5000 5th Ave., Hines, IL 60141.

