Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Joe Dickerson.

Billy Joe Dickerson

WHEELER, IN - Billy Joe Dickerson, 79, of Wheeler, passed away peacefully at 10:10 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019 in his home. He was born on June 21, 1939 in Ferriday, LA. Billy honorably served in the United States Army. He was a crane operator for Bethlehem Steel for 35 years. Billy was a member of American Legion Post 502 and the NRA. He was an avid LSU Tiger football fan and enjoyed watching the Little League World Series. Billy loved fishing and taking care of his family.

Surviving are his five children, Pamela Ward of Valparaiso, Joe (Pamela) Dickerson of Wheeler, Anita (Jim) Case of Wheeler, Annette Brandfass of Lake Station, and Lisa (Robert) Fox of Hobart; one sister, Nell (Danny) Ponder of Mountain Home, AR; one brother, Larry (Sylvia) Dickerson of Jefferson City, TN; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two wives, Shirley Dickerson and Margaret Dickerson.

A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 1505 E. Morthland Dr., Valparaiso with Pastor James Bouslog officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the chapel with entombment to follow at the cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617, In Memory of Billy Joe Dickerson.