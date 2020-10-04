1/
Billy Max Cummings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy Max Cummings (nee Schlegelmilch)

MUNSTER, IN - Billy Max Cummings (nee Schlegelmilch), 88 of Munster, IN passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He is survived by his sons, William John and Steven Lee (Lori) Schlegelmilch; daughters, Deborah Marie (late Ronald) Gardner and Suzanne Marie (Thomas) Daurio; grandchildren, Melissa, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Rebecca, Angela, Arlene, Amy and Allison; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Betty, George, Shirley and Noel; stepsons, Douglas and Curt Cummings. He was preceded in death by his wife Caroline; son, Lawrence and five siblings. Visitation will be on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be private. He will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Billy proudly served as a Lieutenant with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wounded Warrior Project in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved