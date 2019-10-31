Billy Williamson

HOBART, IN - Billy Williamson, age 91, born to Goldie and Andrew Williamson, preceded in death by seven sisters and four brothers.

Billy graduated from Tolleston High School in 1946 and in his senior year enlisted in the US Navy. He served four years in the regular Navy and four years in the Naval Reserve. Billy was a Cub Scout, a member of the ROTC and a lieutenant in the Gary Cadet Corp. Billy completed boot camp at Great Lake, IL. After boot camp he was assigned to Chandelier and then the USS Rehoboth AVP 50 was his home serving the Atlantic Fleet. Billy loved boats and always had more than one. His favorite was his sail boat "The Flamer" Hobie Cat with which he won many sail boat races. Billy thrilled the crowd in one race by flipping his Flamer end for end at the finish line.

He was the co-founder of the Hobart Boat Club in 1956 and was the only charter member when the Boat Club disbanded in 1999. He was also the only three time commodore of the club when the club disbanded. He bought a cottage on beautiful Bass Lake near Knox, IN and spent most summers there.

Billy loved to travel and visited all most all of the states in his motor home or on his Goldwing motorcycles. He was a proud life member of Chapter A of the Goldwing Road Riders Association. He was a long time member of the National Marine Historical Society and built many model ships as a hobby, also belonged to the NRA. He loved old cars and owned many though the years including his 1977 Lincoln, a 1960 Lincoln convertible and his original 1930 Model A Deluxe Roadster.

Billy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Ruth Williamson. He is survived by four beautiful daughters: Patricia Williamson of Knox, IN, Cheryl Williamson (Barry Rippe) of Hobart, IN, Diana Williamson of Phoenix, AZ and Janet Clem (Patrick Clem) of Portage, IN; six grandchildren, Jessica Bellamy (Rob Bellamy), Erin Krenkel (Nathan Krenkel), Drew Warren (Josh Line), John Rooney (Kari Rooney), Daniel Warren, and Billy Kuechenberg; six great grandchildren, Jocelyn Bellamy, Abby Krenkel, Duncan Krenkel, Piper Ruth Rooney, Henry Krenkel and Kate Rooney. Many nieces and nephews, many special friends, caregivers, Dolly Purser, Winnie Norton, and Latisha Swier.

Funeral Services are going to take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL - HOBART (370 N. County Line Rd., Hobart, IN) with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are also invited to visit with the family on Friday, November 1, 2019 at CALUMET PARK HOBART CHAPEL from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For information please call 219-940-3791. www.mycalumetpark.com