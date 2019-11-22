Birdell Tisdale

HOBART, IN - Birdell Tisdale, age 82, of Hobart, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Birdell is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Tisdale; daughter, Pamela A. Tisdale; son, Darryl K. Tisdale; two grandchildren: Christopher Blanford, Jr., and Gabriella Monique Floyd; and great-nephew, Stanley (Michelle) McWilliams.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Lawrence Robertson officiating. Interment to follow at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN.

