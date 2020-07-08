1/1
Birl Isbell Jr.
Birl Isbell, Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Birl Isbell, Jr., age 73, of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster, surrounded by his loving family.

Survivors: loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Lucy; loving and devoted children, Terrence Isbell and Crystal Isbell; five sisters, Augusta Spencer, Linda Jackson, Brenda Isbell, Carol Isbell and Michelle Isbell and a host of nieces, nephews, inlaws and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Birl Isbell, Sr. and Doretha Isbell; brothers, Jimmy and Johnny Isbell.

Private Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 4911 McCook Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Birl retired from Arcelor Mittal after 50 years of service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Isbell family during their time of loss.



Published in The Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
