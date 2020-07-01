Blanca Iris Sanchez
1941 - 2020
Blanca Iris Sanchez

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Iris Sanchez, age 79 of East Chicago, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1941 in Utuado, Puerto Rico to the late Longino and Matilda Velez. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Enrique Sanchez; seven children: Dr. Alberto (Irene) Sanchez, Lilia (Dorsey) Roberts, Eduardo (Lisa) Sanchez, Dr. Richard (Heather) Sanchez, Emily (Rafael) Garcia, Samuel Sanchez and Elena Sanchez; 16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; twin brother, Wilfredo (Alicia) Velez; sister, Lydia (late Joe) Ortiz.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Theodore J. Mens officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Due to COVID-19 and family request, there will be a limit of 100 people allowed in the Funeral Home and Everyone MUST wear a Mask.

Earning her Cosmetology License from Don Roberts Beauty School, many will remember her by her sense of style and creativity, all the while having conversation with laughter. Blanca loved gardening, her extended family of pets, and most of all, her grandchildren. She enjoyed hosting and cooking for family on holidays. Many will remember her gentle, kind sweet spirit. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 398-3210
