Blanca M. Cuevas (nee Paz)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Blanca M. Cuevas (nee Paz), age 68 of East Chicago, passed away October 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a long, hard fight with breast cancer. Blanca is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Marcelino; children: Maria (fiance Javier Santos) Anzures, Susan (Fernando) Silva, Manuel (Evelina) Cuevas, and Celina Cuevas (Ruben Gil); ten grandchildren; siblings: Anna Maria (Alfonso) Moreno, Luis Paz, Jr., Juanita (Simon) Trevino, late Henry (Janice) Paz, Maggie (Santos, Jr.) Corpus, Esperanza (late Salvador) Novoa, late Violet (Francisco) Plaza, and Stella Mata; Mother-in-law, Trinidad (late Manuel) Cuevas; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved Yorkie, Bella. Preceded in death by her parents: Luis and Mary Paz; her son, Michael Paz; and nephews: William Paz and Anthony Corpus.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, Magoun Ave. & 150th St., East Chicago, with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago; and on Tuesday at Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Msgr. Siekierski will hold a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday.

Blanca was a life-long resident of East Chicago and a 1969 graduate of Washington High School; a member of St. Stanislaus Church; retired from St. Catherine Hospital after many years of service. Blanca was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, friend and "Mom" to all. Blanca loved music, dancing, writing, shopping, collecting purses and lunch-bags, and was a great CUBS fan. Blanca loved decorating for EVERY holiday and lit up her neighborhood! She will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched. To share a memory or send a condolence, logon to fifefuneralhome.com.